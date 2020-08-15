Retirement Planning Group Has $80.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Planning Group decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 14.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $80,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,507. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

