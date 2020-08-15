Retirement Planning Group Invests $580,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,705 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,309,208 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50.

