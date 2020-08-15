Retirement Planning Group Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after purchasing an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,710,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.05. 982,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,332. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

