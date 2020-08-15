Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.98. 2,213,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

