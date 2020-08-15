Retirement Planning Group Purchases New Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 904,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,265,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned 1.61% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 113,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,137. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97.

