Retirement Planning Group Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

