Retirement Planning Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,782,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,496 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.47 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.