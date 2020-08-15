Retirement Planning Group Sells 13,137 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 2,806,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after buying an additional 1,011,842 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,804,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,167,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,087,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,770,000 after buying an additional 196,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 65,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,101. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.