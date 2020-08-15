Retirement Planning Group Sells 227,415 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,415 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group owned about 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $26,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,579 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.85. 1,773,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,974. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

