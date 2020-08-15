Retirement Planning Group Sells 2,434 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 155,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,223 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 847,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,327,000 after acquiring an additional 55,121 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 82,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

