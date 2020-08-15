Retirement Planning Group Sells 438 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Retirement Planning Group reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 569.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 185,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,980 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. 13,325,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,755,293. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

