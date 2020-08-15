Retirement Planning Group Sells 71 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Planning Group lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.19. 1,713,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.