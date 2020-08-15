Retirement Planning Group Takes $24.10 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 272,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,102,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 4.4% of Retirement Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,454,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.