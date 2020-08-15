Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,017 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Revance Therapeutics worth $51,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 103,665 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,482. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

