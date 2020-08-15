Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

ROST stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 1,834,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,777 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

