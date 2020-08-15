Royal Bank of Canada Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $176.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.36.

Shares of CASY opened at $174.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.39. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after acquiring an additional 413,875 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 246,490 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

