Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.68.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.