Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.69.

Saia stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $418.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.68 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,470,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,106,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

