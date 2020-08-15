Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.69.
Saia stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 108,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,353. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $136.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.
In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,743,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,470,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Saia by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 375,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,106,000.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.