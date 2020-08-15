salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after buying an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,906,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.46. 2,821,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $209.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.09 and its 200-day moving average is $174.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $2,900,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,913,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,833,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $868,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,907 shares of company stock worth $135,571,598 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

