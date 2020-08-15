Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 61.1% in January

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the January 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 200.3 days.
SBGSF traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $121.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $124.45.
Schneider Electric Company Profile
