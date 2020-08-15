Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by D. B. Root & Company LLC

D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7,927.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 727,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,346. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $61.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00.

