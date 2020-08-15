Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is D. B. Root & Company LLC’s Largest Position

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 6.4% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 76,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 288.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 43,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 581,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

