Sentivate Market Capitalization Reaches $16.00 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $16.00 million and $255,896.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00040537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.54 or 0.05947744 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00015707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003312 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,605,544,352 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

