Short Interest in CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 59.2%

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 116,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 91,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

