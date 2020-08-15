Short Interest in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) Declines By 31.1%

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,700 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 571,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 502,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 75,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.24. 304,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -411.79, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

