Short Interest in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) Expands By 21.1%

China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in China Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after buying an additional 185,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in China Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,949 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in China Fund by 46.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in China Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 46,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. China Fund has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

