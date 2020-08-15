Short Interest in Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Grows By 270.8%

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the May 14th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DCHPF traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

