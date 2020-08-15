Short Interest in Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Drops By 43.0%

Dundee Corporation (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 27th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DRUNF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681. Dundee has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Dundee from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

