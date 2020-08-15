Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Grows By 33.6%

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESRT. ValuEngine cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESRT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,907. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,111,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 162,341 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.