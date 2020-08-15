Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Rises By 59.4%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,700 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the January 31st total of 434,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BTSDF remained flat at $$3.55 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

