Short Interest in Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) Rises By 20.0%

Aug 15th, 2020

Jerrick Media Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMDA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509. Jerrick Media has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jerrick Media will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMDA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerrick Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jerrick Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Jerrick Media Company Profile

Jerrick is a holding company that develops technology-based solutions designed to solve for challenges that have resulted from disruption and evolution within the broad media and content generation environment. Its flagship product Vocal is a long-form, digital publishing platform focused on supporting content creators with content management tools that are embedded within digital communities.

