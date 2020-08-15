Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Drops By 58.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the April 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mineral Resources stock remained flat at $$18.09 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.63. Mineral Resources has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $18.09.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

