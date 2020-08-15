Short Interest in NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) Declines By 51.3%

NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NNRRF remained flat at $$6.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. NRC Group ASA has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Get NRC Group ASA alerts:

NRC Group ASA Company Profile

NRC Group ASA engages in the infrastructure business in Norway and Sweden. The company provides rail, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signalling systems, as well as project management services. The company was formerly known as Blom ASA and changed its name to NRC Group ASA in May 2015.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for NRC Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRC Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.