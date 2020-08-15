Short Interest in Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Rises By 20.9%

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TAPM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. Tapinator has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16.
About Tapinator
Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.