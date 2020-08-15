Short Interest in Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Expands By 61.2%

Uranium Participation Corp (OTCMKTS:URPTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 232,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Uranium Participation stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,741. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

URPTF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Uranium Participation in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Uranium Participation from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Uranium Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Uranium Participation Corporation operates as an investment holding company. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium oxide in concentrates (U3O8). U3O8 is primarily used as a fuel for nuclear power plants. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company. Uranium Participation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

