Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.43. 8,098,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. Sintx Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 250.19% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

