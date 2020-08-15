Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,342,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,875,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,721 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,815,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

