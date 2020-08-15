Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.42.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 6,666 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $977,568.90. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $5.97 on Friday, hitting $219.21. 722,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solaredge Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $229.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

