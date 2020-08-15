Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Solaredge Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 1.08% of Solaredge Technologies worth $74,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $5.97 on Friday, hitting $219.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,963,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $3,148,104.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,263 shares of company stock valued at $8,961,154. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

