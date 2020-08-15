Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,359,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,931,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,433,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959,290 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $188,169,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $179,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

