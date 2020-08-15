SpaceChain (SPC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,362.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX and Bittrex. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $31,362.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

