Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNMSF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

