Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,210,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,028.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 418.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,095,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 884,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 214.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,191,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 812,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 786,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

