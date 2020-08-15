Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 397,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,213. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,525 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $35,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.