Stephens Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $172.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price raised by Stephens from $163.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.89. 137,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,879. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.39.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

