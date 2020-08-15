Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 216,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $59,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.45. 3,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $182.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

