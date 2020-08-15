Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Phillip Widman Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Director Phillip Widman sold 8,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $706,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,329.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.96. 257,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGR. TheStreet upgraded Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the second quarter valued at $26,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

