T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.94. 635,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,125,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total value of $486,675.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,851 shares of company stock valued at $15,252,144. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

