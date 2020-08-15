Target Coin (TGT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded down 88.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $1,759.00 and approximately $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar. One Target Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Target Coin Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

