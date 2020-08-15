TD Securities Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $47.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BofA Securities raised Nutrien from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.24.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.